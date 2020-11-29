Home Asia Featured News Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today

Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today

Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building with a height of 829.8 metres and asteroid 2000 WO107 has a diameter is 820 metre

asteroid,-nearly-as-big-as-burj-khalifa,-to-fly-by-earth-today

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

AsiaFeatured NewsInternational
, Nov. 29 — An asteroid named (153201) 2000 WO107, that is more than 800 metre high and over 500 metre wide – bigger than skyscraper Burj Khalifa – will barrel past earth on November 29 and will be closest to our planet at 10.38 am, according to at the National Aeronautics and Administration ().

Burj Khalifa is the ’s tallest building with a height of 829.8 metre and asteroid 2000 WO107, which was discovered in 2000, has a diameter is 820 metre.

The massive asteroid has been classified as a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA). NEA is a group of comets and asteroids pulled into the orbit due to the gravitational forces of nearby planets, which allows them to enter the Earth’s neighbourhood. ’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has classified as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Asteroid’ due to its predicted close pass with Earth.

The asteroid will be at a distance of 43 lakh kilometres from the earth even when is closest to the planet. This distance is more than the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

It was last officially seen on January 13, 2018 and after November 29, it is expected to pass by Earth on February 6, 2031, according to reports.

