The Auroville Marathon draws participants from close and far

The main event, the 14th Auroville Marathon, drew over 3,000 runners, 650 of whom were female, demonstrating the growing appeal of the “Run for the Joy of Running” motto. The event’s popularity has grown along with the organizational challenge, making it a well-known fixture for fans of sports and fitness. For everyone engaged, the fusion of athletics and community spirit in Auroville continues to produce a lively and captivating experience.

Beyond the deployment of law enforcement, traffic management, remote entrance management, bib collection counters, control rooms, and medical aid stations were all part of the preparations involved in planning a safe marathon event.

The involvement of more than 500 volunteers was essential to the success of the event. Auroville and Sri Aurobindo Ashram runners joined the eclectic group of 5,000 participants, who came from cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, in a colorful race from the Auroville Visitor Center to the Football Ground, signifying a triumphant and enthusiastic occasion.

Jayanti S. Ravi flags off Health Minister Ma. Subramanian’s 150th Marathon celebration at Auroville.

Jayanti S. Ravi, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation, not only enthusiastically started each race but also strategically positioned herself close to the finish line to greet the winners. Among the committed group of experienced runners, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian was one of the special fans who graced the Auroville Marathon once again.

Among the committed group of experienced runners, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian was one of the special fans who graced the Auroville Marathon once again. His amazing 150th marathon, which was celebrated with much fanfare, added an incredible touch to the event. Moments of accomplishment like these that are skillfully woven into the fabric of this prestigious occasion boost its significance and foster a vibrant, joyous mood that is treasured by all attendees.

Every year since 2008, the Auroville community and Auroville Runners have partnered to present a festival of running. This non-profit event, which began to commemorate 40 years of Auroville, has expanded to draw runners from different places. It is one-of-a-kind in that it emphasizes the love of running, with no timed races or incentives for first-place finishers. Because Auroville is still committed to creating a lively, carefree atmosphere, runners who love long-distance races look forward to this marathon.

Read More News

Cover Photo: IG