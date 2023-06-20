Aussie man claims victory over entitled tourists in pool chair battle

Holidays are not always fun and play as one Aussie man in Bali found out when he and his family had a pool chair battle over booking sun beds with some tourists.

Imagine the cheek of some tourists to book sun beds even before sunrise only to disappear until 3.30 pm. And how was this booking done, via towels it seems?

In a Facebook post, Thom Ashland spared no details explaining how both his wife and he got frustrated to find towels used to reserve chairs early in the morning with no one taking the chairs until late afternoon at the Grand Barong Resort.

The couple, who were in Bail to celebrate their anniversary waited until 2 pm before telling their staff they were moving their towels. The guests who did the booking only showed up a good nine hours after they called dibs on the chairs.

“We then waited until 3.30 pm for them to eventually arrive, and the realisation their spots are gone — iPads and books in hand — was priceless. We accepted this mission out of spite and… to teach a lesson,” Mr Aspland wrote in the post.

The Aussie Man Praised

“Proof that not all heroes wear a cape. I salute you! Would shout you both a Bintang if I were there,” responded one Aussie to the post, which has received over 5,300 likes. “Good on you! This bed reserving and not coming back for hours is just plain rude and greedy. We see it all the time!, was one reaction to the post.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Mr Aspland said,”We had been watching the towels. We moved next to the bar for about two hours, and just kept nudging each other every time we thought it was them,” he shared. “When they came around the corner, they quickly walked towards the chairs, then stopped and looked at each other to pause.”

“They then frantically looked for their two personal towels and the two hotel towels provided. Once they found them, they walked up to the towels and only took the personal towels, leaving the two hotel ones on the ground. They then walked away to go back to their hotel room and we never saw them again for as long as we sat there.”

The principle of the matter

Aspland said they then also offered the lounges to other people based on principle and to make their point.

“We passed the beds to an older lady and her daughter, and told them the whole story and to continue to pass them to someone else. We definitely thought they were entitled, but we were surprised they didn’t confront us and ask why we moved them. But I feel confident it’s because they knew what they had done.”

“We didn’t even want the beds but just wanted to make a statement that that’s definitely not okay. Many places here have an hour rule, so we just made sure we gave them an hour once we got in the pool to make sure they weren’t there,” shared Aspland.

