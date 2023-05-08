Automation anxiety: Software engineers fear job loss due to AI

Tech workers have recently taken to the networking site Blind to talk about AI and whether it may make their jobs obsolete with automation and AI.

According to an Insider report software engineers have written dozens of posts on the site questioning their livelihood.

One software engineer from Microsoft posted, “Software engineering is a dying profession. Face it, the golden age is over. And since GPT I already great at writing its own prompts, you’re up the creek without a paddle,” they added.

One Blind user even created a poll asking if software engineers are screwed. The survey had 12,000 votes and 41.3% of them responded with a yes with 37% saying that opportunities remain unchanged but this did not stop anxieties due to automation with AI.

Many people expressed anxiety and one Google engineer wondered if it was time to start his career from the ground up.

One Amazon employee said, “Yesterday I played with GPT-4 and seeing the results left me with a sense of dread and sadness.”

This automation anxiety is probably stemming from the fact that tech companies are putting a lot of money into the future of AI. Companies like Semafor have said that OpenAI had begun teaching its AI software engineering.

Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque predicts that there will be “no programmers in five years.”

As tech companies all around the world face massive layoffs, Vox also reported that software engineers have been hardest hit by the cuts.

One Microsoft worker was optimistic though saying, “Y’all will be just fine, treat AI as a productivity accelerator and not as an enemy. We made it, it didn’t make us.”

In an article by Upskilled, the converse is conjectured. Researchers say while AI can set to enhance the process of coding – automating plenty of its routine and predictable tasks – human programmers are likely to remain in strong demand for the coming years and beyond as the creativity and critical thinking of the human brain still much needed.

