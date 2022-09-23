Ayan Mukerji: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt forsook Brahmastra salaries

- Advertisement -

India, Sept. 23 — Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been called a hit at the box office but things are still hazy when it comes to its real collection and the profit it made. While many have dubbed it a blockbuster, others are still not convinced, thanks to the film’s enormous budget.

There is speculation that the film is actually made on a budget of Rs.650 crore and not Rs.400 crore, a figure that has been floating everywhere since the film was still in production. There is also some conjecture on whether lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had to forsake their salaries in view of the mounting bills for VFX. Now, Ayan has responded on the same.

Speaking with trade analyst Komal Nahta about the same Ayan threw in some vague explanation. It was Ranbir Kapoor who was asked the question but Ayan chose to answer it instead, “The truth is that the film has been made because of a lot of personal sacrifices. It is true that the amount that Ranbir would make as a star actor, he didn’t take anything for the making of Brahmastra. This is a very, very big thing because it would not be possible to make this film.”

He also spoke about Alia, “When she joined the film, this was 2014, she only had a couple of releases. She isn’t the star that she is today. The amount that was fixed for Alia in this film was not a very big amount, but even that small amount, by the time we completed the film, even Alia said that all of it has gone into the making of the film.”

Previously, Ranbir had explained that the figure of Rs.650 crore that was being floated as Brahmastra Part 1-Shiva’s budget is actually spread over three films of the franchise.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir said, “These days, we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery.

“But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy.”

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

Read More News:

Nabbed: 24-year-old thief roaming nude and with oily body