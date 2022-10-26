Report: Azalina, Nurul Izzah see unity govt likely after GE15

- Advertisement -

Malaysia is likely to have a unity federal government after the November 19 general election, according to both Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar.

The two politicians from opposing parties had appeared on the “Agenda Awani” programme hosted by the broadcast channel last night.

To Azalina, the political dynamics in Malaysia is changing and such a unity government could be a positive step forward for the country.

“For me, we really want a ‘dream team’ for Malaysia, we want the best group of people for this country because we want to recover and reset after Covid-19. “If we can get the best ‘dream team’, why not?” she was quoted saying by Astro Awani, the broadcaster’s news portal.

Azalina said this was based on her experience as the former deputy speaker in the Dewan Rakyat.

The incumbent MP for Pengerang said discussions between government lawmakers and their Opposition counterparts were no longer full of hostility but contained ideas for the common good.

But she was also quick to add that it was her personal opinion and should not be taken as representative of her party Umno.

PKR’s Nurul Izzah gave a more cautious view.

She did not rule out the possibility of a unity government forming after the 15th general election but said the parties that agree to it will need to be honest and transparent with each other if it is to succeed.

“I think the most disappointed is when I am alone, when a decision is taken, the leadership is not honest with me.

- Advertisement 2-

“If we practice the principles [which are supported by the party], we are honest, we communicate, this is the decision we made, this is our agenda and all the parties who want to raise the agenda together… we are with you,” she was quoted saying.

The incumbent Permatang Pauh MP said it is also necessary to look at the past records of the parties that want to establish cooperation, as well as the integrity of those elected representatives that will lead the government.She said some who have been elected in the past are known to be involved in corrupt practices as well as betraying their respective parties’ principles.

“So in my opinion if we can fix this matter, we show this combination rationally, objectively, it is up to you to negotiate with emotions but there are guidelines, it is better.

“It will not be easy, but this is where we need maturity, wisdom and patience,” she was quoted as saying.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

- Advertisement 3-

Read More News:

Mercedes-Benz announces ‘Vision Zero’ project to achieve accident-free driving

Related Posts