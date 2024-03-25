Lifestyle US politics USA

Baby names and how political trends shape them

ByJara Carballo

March 25, 2024
In making baby names, the threads of pop culture have long woven their way through, from the Thrones-inspired Arya to the Yellowstone-evoking Rip. One might wonder: do politicians and the political zeitgeist wield the same influence?

“In bygone eras, parents often christened their offspring in homage to political icons,” reflects Abby Sandel, the mind behind the baby name blog, Appellation Mountain. “Grover Cleveland’s presidency saw a surge in ‘Cleveland’ names, while ‘Kennedy’ ascended with JFK’s triumph.”

Baby name consultant Taylor Humphrey adds, “The impact of presidential monikers is undeniable. From Franklin to Reagan, these names often mirrored the political climate.”

Sophie Kihm, Editor-in-Chief of Nameberry, draws parallels between naming trends of yesteryears and today’s landscape. “Names like ‘Cleveland’ and ‘Roosevelt’ dominated the 1920s, echoing the political fervor.

Indeed, recent years have seen a divergence. While presidential last names remain en vogue, Sandel notes a reluctance toward overtly political names.

Despite this, the allure of presidential names endures. “There’s a timeless elegance to these monikers,” Humphrey muses.

Wars and baby names

The interplay of geopolitics isn’t lost on expectant parents. “Major events like wars can sway naming choices,” Kihm explains, citing a decline in Russian-inspired names post-Ukraine conflict.

Jennifer Moss, founder of BabyNames.com, highlights the dichotomy of personal and public perception in name selection. “Names like ‘Monica‘ witnessed a decline post-scandal, underscoring the power of public association.”

Even Donald Trump’s tenure left its imprint. “While ‘Donald’ saw a slight resurgence post-2016, the name’s appeal waned in subsequent years.”

In this dance between politics and naming, one thing remains clear: the legacy of a name transcends the political arena, shaped by personal, cultural, and historical currents.

As new chapters unfold, expectant parents continue to inscribe their hopes and aspirations onto the blank canvas of their children’s names, forging a timeless link between past, present, and future.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

