Home International COVID-19 Bangkok imposes partial to combat

Bangkok imposes partial lockdown to combat virus

The capital also announced yesterday that public schools will be closed for two weeks

Bangkok - picture credit: Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19
- Advertisement -

’s nightlife will go quiet as a ban on bars, nightclubs and restaurant sales goes into effect Saturday, among a raft of restrictions aimed at curbing the kingdom’s rising toll.

initially appeared to have escaped the worst of the virus, registering just under 4,000 total cases in November, despite being the second country to detect an in January.

But an outbreak last month at a massive seafood market has spiralled into a resurgence, with infections now detected in 53 of the kingdom’s 77 provinces. By Saturday the caseload had jumped to over 7,300.

In Bangkok, where more than 2,600 active cases have been detected, city authorities acted swiftly and announced a partial lockdown to go into effect Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Bars and nightclubs, boxing stadiums, cockfighting rings and massage parlours — as well as beauty salons and gyms — will be among a slew of businesses affected.

The capital also announced yesterday that public schools will be closed for two weeks, while more than a dozen virus checkpoints were set up Saturday across the city.

“We don’t want to use extreme measures like a lockdown and putting up a curfew, but we need a stronger medicine to prevent the new surge,” said Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand’s taskforce.

Nationwide restrictions and closures are expected to go into effect from January 4 to February 1, he added, allowing a two-day “grace period” for owners to prepare.

- Advertisement -

Authorities worried about inciting alarm nationwide had been reluctant to classify the new emergence of the virus as a “second wave”.

But resounded across Thai social Saturday on the renewed restrictions, with business owners expressing frustration with the partial lockdown.

“I comply with the measures strictly, yet I now need to close my business while there are many people scrambling on the skytrain everyday,” wrote Aksika Chantarawinji, a spa owner, on the official page of Bangkok’s governor.

Thailand’s economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus, and is among the worst-affected in Southeast due to its reliance on tourism and exports.

- Advertisement -

© Agence France-Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Crowds throng Wuhan, where pandemic began, to celebrate New Year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dwtsoOjh-E Thousands of revellers packed into the centre of Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected,...
Read more
Featured News

Singapore’s Covid-19 Christmas economics

Kuala Lampur, Dec. 27 -- There's no snow. No real sleigh bells. And no one's roasting anything by an...
Read more
Celebrity

Reports of extravagant party dent Neymar’s improving image

by Louis GENOT Rumours of a giant year-end party organised by Neymar in Brazil in the midst of the ...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram