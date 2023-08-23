Drew Barrymore escorted off the stage after “stalker” approaches her

Drew Barrymore swiftly left the stage at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Monday night after a member of the audience unexpectedly rushed onto the stage and began speaking to her.

Barrymore was in the midst of conducting an interview with actor-singer Reneé Rapp at the Upper Manhattan venue when a man interrupted and loudly exclaimed, “Drew Barrymore!”

Startled, Barrymore responded, “Oh my God, yes? Hi!” as the audience member quickly made his way toward her.

Identifying himself as Chad Michael Busto, the man stated, “You know who I am. I need to meet up with you while I’m here in New York.”

Barrymore made a safe exit

Security personnel from 92NY swiftly intervened, encircling the audience member and instructing him to “step back,” while Rapp ensured Barrymore’s safe exit from the stage.

Subsequently, both Barrymore and Rapp apparently returned to resume their conversation, focusing on Rapp’s newly released debut album titled “Snow Angel.” Entertainment journalist McKenzie Morrell shared on Twitter that despite the unsettling incident at the beginning involving Barrymore’s unwanted admirer, the event turned out to be fantastic. Both of them handled the situation adeptly and swiftly moved on to continue their engaging discussion.

Barrymore’s first studio album

The event was promoted on 92NY’s website with the following description: “Join celebrated singer-songwriter and actress Reneé Rapp in a dialogue with Drew Barrymore about her first studio album ‘Snow Angel,’ followed by a special live performance.” The description elaborated, “Listen to Rapp’s insights into the album’s creation, the personal stories behind tracks like ‘Snow Angel’ and popular favorites such as ‘In the Kitchen,’ anecdotes from the recording studio, and much more.”

In order to concentrate on her music career, Rapp, who had her debut album released on August 18, recently left the Max sitcom “The Sex Lives of College Girls” in Season 3. In the impending “Mean Girls” film musical, Rapp also plays Regina George.

Meanwhile, Barrymore is currently filming the third season of her diverse talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” based in New York City.

