Baywatch star Carmen Electra looking distraught while crying in public

Carmen Electra made a recent appearance in Los Angeles that was less than impressive. Exclusive photos and a video obtained by Page Six showed the model and actress, who is rarely seen in public, looking distressed while sitting on the stoop of her home on Sunday.

The 51-year-old former “Baywatch” star seemed frustrated, taking deep breaths and covering her makeup-free face with her hands. She even appeared to wipe away tears at one point.

Nothing to worry about for Electra

The Baywatch star wore black Adidas sneakers with a Guns N’ Roses graphic tee and camouflage cargo pants. Her signature blonde hair was tied up in a messy bun. Her representative, however, reassured everyone, stating that there was “nothing to worry about” and explaining that she might have had a migraine, and the hot weather with the sun in her eyes could have contributed to her distress.

Electra was briefly married to retired NBA star Dennis Rodman and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro. She was with Rodman from November 1998 to April 1999. Her marriage with Navarro was from November 2003 to February 2007. Electra does not have any children and her current relationship status is unknown.

Photoshoot with Jenny McCarthy

Notably, just a few weeks ago, Electra appeared happy and healthy in a Skims swimwear campaign alongside fellow ’90s sex symbol Jenny McCarthy. The two former MTV stars posed together and individually, capturing the essence of the ’90s era. McCarthy had a great time with Electra, and she gushed about the incredible energy on set and how amazing Electra looked.

Both beauties were MTV alums who co-starred in 2005 flick “Dirty Love” nearly two decades ago. For the shoot, they hosed down a red-hot car while wearing pieces from the Kim Kardashian label.

In conclusion, despite her recent troubled appearance, Electra had a more joyful and upbeat time during the Skims swimwear campaign with Jenny McCarthy, embracing nostalgia and reminiscing about their past together.

