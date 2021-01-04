Home International COVID-19 Beijing vaccinates thousands in jab drive

Beijing vaccinates thousands in Covid-19 jab drive

Beijing has already administered around 4.5 million doses of largely unproven emergency vaccines this year

A pro-Beijing supporter holds 's national flag as he and others gather outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on November 12, 2020, a day after the city's pro-Beijing authorities ousted four pro-democracy lawmakers. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19
- Advertisement -

Thousands of people lined up in Beijing Monday to receive a as China races to innoculate millions before the Chinese mass season in February.

More than 73,000 people in the Chinese capital have received the first dose of the over the last couple of days, state media reported Sunday, including community workers and drivers.

Health authorities on ’s Eve granted “conditional” approval to a candidate made by Chinese giant Sinopharm, which the company said had a 79 percent efficacy rate.

An AFP journalist saw people being bussed into a temporary vaccine centre at a central park, after being instructed to fill in electronic forms about their health status and any allergies at an outside gate.

- Advertisement -

Some were wearing two layers of surgical .

One man surnamed Gu, a catering worker in his 30s, told AFP his employer had booked him a vaccine appointment at the centre, and that he wanted the jab “for peace of mind.”

“I believe any adverse effects will be controllable,” he said.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed queues outside local hospitals and community health centres as people waited to read consent forms and have their temperatures taken before getting the jab.

- Advertisement -

Health officials said gyms and empty factories were among centres being used for the programme.

China plans to vaccinate millions this winter in the run-up to New Year in mid-February.

Beijing has already administered around 4.5 million doses of largely unproven emergency vaccines this year — mostly to health workers and other state employees destined for overseas , according to authorities.

But China now plans a gradual rollout for the vaccine starting with key groups considered to have a high risk of exposure to the virus, including port and logistic workers and people planning to return to studies abroad.

- Advertisement -

China — where the first emerged late in 2019 — has broadly stamped out the virus inside its borders, introducing swift local lockdowns and mass testing when cases emerge.

But the country has stepped up testing and movement controls after a recent spate of small local outbreaks, including a handful of cases in Beijing.

© Agence -Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Art on a chopping board: An Insta series celebrates unsung heroes of the kitchen

India, Jan. 1 -- "It had to begin with the potato," says Devi Menon, 40, of her Instagram food...
Read more
Celebrity

From Jessica Simpson, Adele and Rebel Wilson – celebrities are on a weight loss run!

This year has definitely been a challenging year for the Hollywood and the music industry because of the COVID-19. With...
Read more
COVID-19

Nurse tested positive after getting COVID-19 vaccine

A nurse tested positive for COVID-19 after getting the vaccine and this is not good news for...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram