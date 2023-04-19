13-year-old boy dies from TikTok Benadryl challenge

Jacob Stevens, 13, died after getting an overdose of Benadryl in an attempt to copy a TikTok challenge. He died after six days of being under a ventilator.

“I am going to do everything I can to try to make sure another child doesn’t go through it,” Jacob’s grandmother, Dianna Stevens, said.

Justin Stevens, Jocob’s father said its “The worst day of my life,”.

The TikTok Benadryl Challenge

Jacob’s family told WSYX the challenge was to take 12 to 14 pills that would create a hallucination. But Jacob took more than that.

“They kind of just all come at one time and it was too much for his body,” Justin Stevens said.

Jacob’s father said he was spending time with friends at home when he overdosed on Benadryl. His friends filmed Jacob attempting the social media challenge when all of a sudden, his body started seizing.

Justin Stevens says he felt like time stopped when doctors told him his son would never wake up.

“No brain scan. There was nothing there. He said we could keep him on the vent, we could, you know. He could lay there like that but he will never open his eyes. He will never breathe on his own, do anything like that,” Dianna Stevens said.

“Smile, he’ll never walk, talk,” Justin Stevens said.

A warning

Jacob’s family has a warning for other parents.

“Keep an eye on what your kids doing with that phone, talk to ‘em about, you know, the situation. I want everybody to know about my son’s situation,” Justin Stevens said.

They’re also trying to get lawmakers to put an age restriction on buying medicine like Benadryl and for social media like TikTok to impose the same limits.

“I already sent a message to Mr. DeWine,” Dianna Stevens said.

“If it’s my life goal to, to make that happen, I’ll, I’ll, I’ll go at until I die,” Justin Stevens said.

