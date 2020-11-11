Home Asia Featured News Bersatu Youth chief says he is 'Malay first' because it shapes his...

Bersatu Youth chief says he is ‘Malay first’ because it shapes his political identity

He explained that his wing is aiming to rework the Malay agenda for a new generation of leaders

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 9 — Parti Pribumi Youth leader Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has declared he is a Malay first before being a Malaysian.

In doing so, the 33-year-old senator resurrected the that followed the similar remarks of party president and Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from a decade ago.

“This question has been asked to Muhyiddin. My answer is: ‘I am Malay first’, as this comes from a legacy which has been recognised physically, biologically and culturally. Being a citizen comes from a legal aspect,” Wan Ahmad Fayhsal told The Malaysian Insight.

Muhyiddin was widely reported to have said “I am Malay first” in March 2010 when he was deputy prime minister to Datuk Seri , adding: “How can I say I’m Malaysian first and Malay second, all the Malays will shun me and say it’s no proper?”

news agencies revived the issue again this year when he was named to replace Tun Dr Mohamad as PM following the collapse of the Harapan government in February.

To Wan Ahmad Fayhsal however, the racial identity vs question is similar to the age-old debate over whether the chicken or the egg came first.

In the interview published today, the Bersatu Youth chief said he is proud to be both a Malay and a Malaysian.

“This is what defines me. I am proud to be a Malay defends the sovereignty of the country which is no big for me. I maintain that my image as a Malay is my main identity in ,” he was quoted saying.

He explained that his wing is aiming to rework the Malay agenda for a new generation of leaders.

“We started this struggle to save the narrative of Malay nationalism from being ruined by scandals which are detrimental to the country.

“We challenge based on feudal patronage, we oppose that destroy the Malay grassroots and we want to give young people the chance to rise without being compromised by politics. This is what we want to offer the Malay community,” he was quoted saying.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Online

