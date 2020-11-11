bersatu-youth-chief-says-he-is-‘malay-first’-because-it-shapes-his-political-identity

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth leader Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has declared he is a Malay first before being a Malaysian.

In doing so, the 33-year-old senator resurrected the debate that followed the similar remarks of party president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from a decade ago.

“This question has been asked to Muhyiddin. My answer is: ‘I am Malay first’, as this comes from a legacy which has been recognised physically, biologically and culturally. Being a citizen comes from a legal aspect,” Wan Ahmad Fayhsal told The Malaysian Insight.

Muhyiddin was widely reported to have said “I am Malay first” in March 2010 when he was deputy prime minister to Datuk Seri Najib Razak, adding: “How can I say I’m Malaysian first and Malay second, all the Malays will shun me and say it’s no proper?”

International news agencies revived the issue again this year when he was named to replace Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as PM following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in February.

To Wan Ahmad Fayhsal however, the racial identity vs citizenship question is similar to the age-old debate over whether the chicken or the egg came first.

In the interview published today, the Bersatu Youth chief said he is proud to be both a Malay and a Malaysian.

“This is what defines me. I am proud to be a Malay who defends the sovereignty of the country which is no big dilemma for me. I maintain that my image as a Malay is my main identity in politics,” he was quoted saying.

He explained that his wing is aiming to rework the Malay agenda for a new generation of leaders.

“We started this struggle to save the narrative of Malay nationalism from being ruined by scandals which are detrimental to the country.

"We challenge politics based on feudal patronage, we oppose politics that destroy the Malay grassroots and we want to give young people the chance to rise without being compromised by money politics. This is what we want to offer the Malay community," he was quoted saying.