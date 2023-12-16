The best fruits for weight loss

Weight loss is something so many people strive for and the verdict is still out there on fruits. Some experts say some fruits have way too much sugar and does not help with the weight loss journey while other swear that fruits are the way to go when it comes to detoxifying and losing weight.

Fruits are actually packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber which support good gut health. They also provide balance to your diet. While some experts say stay away, more nutritionists say it’s the way to go.

Vanessa Risetto, nutritionist and CEO and co-founder of Culina Health says, “I’m not sure why and when fruit got a bad rap, but fruit is part of a healthy diet and one that is focused on weight loss or weight management.”

Best Fruits

But Risetto says it is important to keep in mind that fruit has natural sugars so it’s good to pair it with a protein and/or a fat to avoid having a blood sugar spike and crash. She advocates a ½ cup of pineapple with 15 almonds for example or a cup of berries with ¼ cup of pistachios.

Author of the Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety, Jessica Cording says that she doesn’t recommend substituting fruit for dessert when trying to lose weight. “I get really annoyed when I hear people tell someone to satisfy a craving for sweets with fruit. A piece of fruit is never going to be candy or chocolate.”

She recommends incorporating them into your meals, like having berries on top of Greek yoghurt or making apple slices and nut butter your go-to snack.

“Fruit is a wonderful, nutrient-dense food that’s healthy but it doesn’t have to be a replacement for sweets,” she says.

Nutrionist and spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietietics, Sonya Angelone says that citrus fruits like oranges are great for losing weight as they are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory.

The 11 best fruits for weight loss which these experts recommend are; oranges, avocados, kiwis, apples, pears, grapefruit, pomegranate seeds, strawberries, blueberries, watermelon and raspberries.



