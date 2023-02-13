Beware of the baby-killer stroller!

Children could be in danger when using a type of stroller from Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra Strollers. If not careful, these babies can be injured or die. Parents are warned.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that there was one dead baby and another one was injured after they were accidentally trapped in a popular Baby Trend stroller sold at retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Buybuy Baby.

If babies aren’t properly strapped, these babies can be at risk of head or neck entanglement or if a child climbs on the exterior of the stroller, this was a warning issued by the safety group and the company manufacturer itself.

Baby casualties

A 14-month-old child who wasn’t sitting in the stroller was seriously asphyxiated after the baby’s neck became tangled in the space between the front of the canopy tube and armrest of the double stroller, the CPSC said.

The child’s father was nearby but wasn’t able to see the kid, the group said.

Another baby, a 17-month-old, was partially secured in the stroller but was trapped in the space between the back of the canopy tube and the seat back of the front seat, resulting in neck bruises, the CPSC said.

The strollers have been sold nationwide since 2009. It’s not clear when the accidents took place or if there had been similar other cases.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a statement regarding Baby Trend’s recent statement about the safety of their Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers with detachable canopies. Baby Trend had claimed that the strollers were completely safe when used as intended and in accordance with company instructions. However, the CPSC has stated that this statement was inaccurate. The CPSC has stated that it does not make determinations that products are safe, and that they and Baby Trend have agreed on a warning for consumers to remove the detachable canopy when the stroller is not in use, and not to allow children to play on the stroller. The warning also instructs consumers to secure children in the stroller using the five-point harness when in use. The CPSC has expressed disappointment in Baby Trend’s inaccurate statement and has emphasized the importance of following the agreed upon warning for the safety of children. The strollers in question have model numbers beginning with SS76 or SS66, which can be found on a sticker on the left inside rear of the frame.

The stroller maker

The stroller maker, Baby Trend is a global manufacturer of products for children that’s been in business for over 30 years. In 2016, it was acquired by Alpha Group Co. Ltd. for $94 million.

The Alpha Group is an animation and pan-entertainment platform based in China that started as a toy company.

