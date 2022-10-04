Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

- Advertisement -

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos who married science teacher Dan Jewett has filed for divorce less than two years after getting married.

Scott is one of the world’s richest people and she married Jewett last year after divorcing Bezos in 2019.

The couple announced their marriage in 2021 via Giving Pledge, a philanthropic organisation which encourages the world’s richest people to give away most of their wealth to charity. Scott has in fact given billions of dollars to charity as part of her pledge to help others.

Jewett seemed at the time to be aligned with her goals posting on the website, “I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know-and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others. I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as part of this undertaking with MacKenzie.”

Jewett’s message has since been deleted from the website. He also did not contest the divorce. The terms of a property division have been agreed upon in a contract that is confidential.

Although there was no prenuptial agreement, the couple do have a separation contract in which former spouses agree on the terms of the separation, including what is to become of the marital property.

Scott, 52 has four children with Bezos. The two were married for 25 years before they decided to divorce in 2019. Scott is ranked number 39 on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index with a net worth of $28.9 billion.

According to the Washington Post, Scott had met Jewett at a Seattle school where her four children were going to.

The divorce petition was filed in the King Country Superior Court in Washington State on September 26. Scott also removed Jewett’s name from her author’s biography on Amazon.

In the last three years since she divorced Bezos, Scott has donated more than $12 billion to charity.

- Advertisement 2-

Read More News:

Leclerc takes pole in Singapore as Verstappen fumes in eighth