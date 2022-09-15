Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rock chic casuals for outing with Ayan Mukerji: All pics

- Advertisement -

Delhi, Sept. 15 — Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, alongside her husband and Brahmastra co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, and director Ayan Mukerji stepped out in Mumbai last night. The paparazzi clicked them outside Karan Johar’s Dharma office in Khar.

Nagarjuna, who also plays a pivotal role in the film, was snapped outside the filmmaker’s office. The cast and makers of the film are basking in the success of their recently released film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

They smiled and chatted with the paparazzi. Keep scrolling to see the snippets from their outing.

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor step out in Mumbai

On Wednesday night, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and co-star Nagarjuna, stepped out in Mumbai.

They were clicked outside Karan Johar’s Dharma office. The parents-to-be sported chic casual ensembles for the occasion. While Alia nailed pregnancy fashion in a yellow silk shirt and distressed jeans, Ranbir looked dapper in a white tee and denim jeans. Many paparazzi pages shared their photos from the occasion.

Check them out below. (Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt says ‘baby onboard’ in gorgeous pink gharara with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra event: Pics, videos)

Regarding Alia’s maternity look for visiting Karan Johar’s office, the star slipped into an egg yolk yellow silk shirt skimming her frame and hugging her baby bump.

It features open mandarin collars, front button closures, full-length billowy sleeves, and side slits. Boyfriend denim jeans with distressed details, folded cuffs and a loose silhouette rounded off her look.

Alia Bhatt accessorised the casual-chic ensemble with clear strap block heels, statement gold rings, and patterned hoop earrings.

- Advertisement 2-

Lastly, side-parted open wavy tresses, sleek eyeliner, nude mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, and a hint of mascara rounded it all off. Alia’s pregnancy glow acted as a cherry on top.

Ranbir accompanied Alia in a white V-neck figure-hugging tee and distressed acid-washed denim jeans. He styled it with a watch, white sneakers, a messy hairdo, and a rugged beard.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt’s, mom Soni Razdan, will reportedly host a ‘girls only’ baby shower for Alia, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Many celebs will attend the occasion.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

Read More Stories:

- Advertisement 3-

Filipino actor Anthony Sayo takes the lead in crime drama ‘Daughter’