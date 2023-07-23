BIDEN BRIBE: Raw FBI intel reports soon to be revealed

The Biden family allegedly prodded a Ukrainian oligarch to pay them $10 million years ago, according to a confidential FBI informant’s account made public by Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday.

The extremely unusual move by Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, furthers a claim that Democratic detractors cautioned against believing at face value and that the White House continues to refute, claiming it has already been looked into and “debunked” under the Trump administration.

FBI – FD1023

Republicans are looking for any evidence that President Joe Biden participated in the contentious overseas business dealings of his son Hunter Biden, which the president and his aides have repeatedly denied. Details of the unclassified document, known as an FD-1023, have surfaced in recent months.

In his testimony before the Senate last month, Paul Abbate, the deputy director of the FBI, stated that the FD-1023 had been suppressed to protect the source because “this a question of life and death, potentially.”

In a statement on Thursday, Grassley said he was driven by transparency: “The American people can now read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats.”

- Advertisement -

Grassley’s office claimed that he acquired his version of the FD-1023, which is only minimally redacted, “via legally protected disclosures by Justice Department whistleblowers,” but the agency claimed in a statement that such a leak “at a minimum – unnecessarily risks the safety of a confidential source.”

Democrats swooped on Grassley after he released the FD-1023, accusing him of promoting unsubstantiated information to harm a political rival.

Dishonest politics

White House spokesman Ian Sams responded to the release by saying, “It is surprising that congressional Republicans, in their haste to attack President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to pursue allegations that have been disproved for years. Sams stated that it was “clear” that House Republicans were “dead-set” on engaging in sleazy, dishonest politics and would not let the facts stand in their way.

James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee and a Republican from Kentucky, disputed that, asserting in a statement that “the American people must be able to read this record for themselves.”

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne resigns over his research work

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts