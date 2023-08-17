Biden Fabrications: Dubious tales of family, birth, wealth, and national debt

Addressing an audience in Milwaukee, President Biden spun an array of tales ranging from his family history to his impact on the national debt and we can call it the Biden fabrications of stories.

Addressing the crowd at an electrical manufacturing facility, the 80-year-old president likened the ongoing expansion of electric-car charging stations to his grandfather’s endeavors in building gas stations. “My grandpa Biden died very young. He died in the hospital I was born in six days before I was there before I was born.”

His grandfather, Joseph, actually passed away on September 26, 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, over a year before President Biden’s birth on November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden Fabrications

Part of the Biden fabrications is the president also delved into his financial history, stating that he was “listed as the poorest man in Congress for 36 years.”

This assertion raised eyebrows since in 1974, just a year after entering the Senate, he moved into a sprawling 10,000-square-foot former DuPont family mansion. The question arises: can a mansion-dweller truly be considered poor?

He also asserted that his time in office marked the first instance of a reduction in the federal debt by $1.7 trillion. However, a closer examination of existing data shows that the national debt has swelled by nearly $5 trillion during his tenure in the Oval Office, from $27.75 trillion to approximately $32.7 trillion.

This is not the first time that his storytelling came under scrutiny. Decades ago, he faced criticism and had to withdraw from his initial presidential campaign in 1987 due to embellishments concerning his family history and academic achievements.

Biden the storyteller

Other debunked claims include assertions of graduating with three degrees from college, being recognized as the top student in the political science department, obtaining a full academic scholarship for law school, and landing in the top half of his law school class. As it turns out, none of these anecdotes have been corroborated by factual records.

