Joe Biden tells Lauren Boebert off during Denver fundraiser

United States President Joe Biden blasted United States representative Lauren Boebert recently for refusing to support Democrats’ federal spending to combat climate change.

During his speech at a campaign fundraiser in Denver, Colorado on November 29, Biden called out the Republican congresswoman by name saying, “Folks, this is not your father’s Republican Party.”

“The congresswoman, along with every single one of her Republican colleagues, voted against the law – and then she vowed to repeal it. She called it a massive failure.”

Lauren Boebert made a written statement on November 28 in which she criticized the spending in the Inflation Reduction Act, which congressional Democrats passed in 2022. It was signed into law by the president and attacked Biden for the cost of consumer goods.

During the speech, Biden also attacked President Donald Trump over his stance on abortion, health care access and Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

He blamed Trump for the repeal of Roe v Wade which he attributes to Trump’s appointments to the Supreme Court.

Lauren Boebert ticked-off

Roe v Wade is a 1973 ruling guaranteeing a minimum level of abortion access nationwide. He said Trump would face the electoral consequences for doing so.

“Donald Trump is about to find out about the power of women in America in 2024,” said Biden.

Biden also called out Trump for his cruel jokes on the hammer attack to the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat.

“If you can joke about that you really have no business being near the presidency,” he said.

The fundraiser was also attended by Gov Jared Polis, Sen John Hickenlooper, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

The event was held at the home of his friends, Kenneth Picache and Tamara Torah Picache. The fundraiser was for the Biden Victory Fund which raises funds for his 2024 reelection campaign, and also the Democratic National Committee and state-level Democratic parties. Tickets to the event were at a starting price of $1,000.

Read More News

https://theindependent.co/immigration-ukraine-aid-backlash/

Cover Photo: Wikipedia