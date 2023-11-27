Biden at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade: Unity above Politics

President Biden gave a Thanksgiving message at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade urging Americans to come together and put unity above politics.

The President and First Lady spoke via call from their vacation in Nantucket, Massachusetts, which is a Thanksgiving holiday tradition for them.

Speaking to NBC’s Al Roker, Biden said, “On this Thanksgiving, Al, we have to come together. We can have different political views, but we have one view. The one view is that we’re the finest, greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that.

“We should focus on dealing with our problems and being together and stop the rancor. We have to bring the nation together and treat each other with a little bit of decency, and I think that’s where the vast majority of the American people are.”

The first family also thanks the various American military branches for their services. Biden expressed thanks to the firefighters, police officers, first responders and the army.

They also visited the Nantucket Fire Department where Jill Biden was seen carrying two pumpkin pie boxes tied with purple ribbons into the building. Joe Biden was also seen inspecting a fire truck and speaking to a firefighter.

Biden continues to fare badly in the polling department as mixed views from inside the Democratic Party give him negative feedback.

Former President Barack Obama’s senior adviser David Axelrod earlier this month said that Biden should step aside and that he only has a 50/50 shot of winning.

Democrats say comments like this don’t help their cause and want the party to support him more.

Former house Democractic Caucus chair Rep. Joe Crowley said, “We gotta pipe down the moaning and groaning and all that whining. There’s too much of that. I think that leeches into the psyche of the voters as well. That’s got to stop and I think at that point, you’ll start to see Biden’s numbers improve, certainly amongst Democrats, but I think voter-wide they’ll start to improve.”

According to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, President Trump has a lead over Biden in a hypothetical match-up with Trump having 48% support over Biden’s 41%.



