Biden’s gaffe riot continues with NATO speech and press conference blunder

Joe Biden seems to be making blunder after blunder as his gaffes continue in the public sphere. At the NATO conference where he stood with 23 other countries representatives he introduced Ukraine President Zelensky as Putin.

He had just finished discussing the importance of protecting Ukraine against Russia when he turned to Zelensky and said, “Now I want to hand over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.”

Biden then quickly returned to the microphone to say the gaffe was because he was so focused on beating Putin.

Zelensky then said, “I’m better,” to which Biden replied “You’re a hell of a lot better.”

Some two hours after that, at a press conference Biden was asked whether he thought Kamala Harris was qualified to take over his job if necessary.

To which he replied, “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, that I think she was not qualified to be president,” he said.

Donald Trump wasted no time in writing on his blog on Truth Social sarcastically saying, “Great job, Joe!”

The slip-up has strengthened the call by fellow Democrats for Biden to step aside from running.

Unfortunately, Biden’s popularity has been slipping since the debate, and he is now behind Trump in almost all the swing states.

The US president spoke and took questions from journalists for about an hour and he also spoke about his age and the issues that have been raised regarding it. He insisted that he would not be stepping aside.

“I’m not in this for my legacy. I’m in this to complete the job I started. I think I’m the best qualified person to do the job,” he said.

He said he was determined to allay fears about his age and health. “My schedule has been full bore. So if I slow down and I can’t get the job done, that’s a sign that I shouldn’t be doing it, but there’s no indication of that yet – none.”

Biden also debunked a story about him saying that he would go to bed at 8 pm every night. He said it was more important that he pace himself.

”I love my staff, but they add things. They add things all the time. I’m catching hell from my wife,” added Biden.

He was also asked by reporters whether he would be willing to take a cognitive test. He replied that he had already taken three intense neurological exams by a neurologist as early as February and he was told that he was in good shape.