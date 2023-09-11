Biden’s new campaign ad showcases international power and age as assets

In a riveting new campaign advertisement, President Joe Biden makes a powerful statement: he is a stalwart defender of democracy, unwavering in the face of Russian aggression—a stance he asserts his top Republican rival, Donald Trump, failed to uphold.

Yet, beyond the surface, the subtext tells a story much closer to home: Biden may be the oldest president in American history seeking re-election, but his age has not hindered his ability to lead.

The campaign ad

This subtext subtly permeates the one-minute ad, recounting his astonishing 40-hour roundtrip voyage to Ukraine, beginning with a predawn departure from the White House and culminating in a grueling ten-hour train journey from Poland to Kyiv.

A solemn narrator speaks: “It was the first time in modern history…that an American president ventured into a war zone not under U.S. control. He entered Ukraine under the cover of night, and come morning, Joe Biden walked side by side with our allies on the battle-scarred streets… In the midst of a war zone, Joe Biden exemplified the essence of America—a quiet strength, an unyielding leader who refuses to bow to dictators.”

The timing of this campaign ad release coincides with President Biden’s attendance at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, underscoring his campaign’s intent to seize upon key moments from his administration for strategic messaging. This ad is a vital part of a broader $25 million, 16-week campaign and is scheduled to air on CBS’ “60 Minutes” in pivotal states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

- Advertisement -

Yet, beyond the geopolitical significance, this trip has become a recurring talking point for Biden’s supporters and aides when confronted with questions about his age—a concern that has lingered in the minds of many voters.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in response to inquiries about Biden’s age during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, invoked this very journey, stating, “He went to Kyiv. And he was there with the alarms blaring in the background, and people were so impressed that he was able to be there and appear strong, representing the American people in Kyiv, a country in the midst of war.”

Read More News

Find out how King Charles stays healthy as the oldest living king in the British monarchy

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts

No related posts.