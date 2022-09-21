Breathe in Big City: cityscapes and woody forests

- Advertisement -

Manila — Manhattan, a big city, is known for being the metropolis always on the go, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, dynamic, heady, energetic, and alive. The city serves as the inspiration for the newest fragrance from Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris: 724 Eau de Parfum.

“There is something about big cities that sweeps over you, electrifies you, elevates you,” says Francis Kurkdjian, the creator. “I translated that communicative energy, that life pulsating in unison, into a fragrance.”

A masterful storyteller who weaves sheer poetry into his creations, Kurkdjian kicks off what he calls a “vibrant yet enveloping urban spirit,” with zesty top notes of Calabrian bergamot peel, with metallic aldehydes that evoke the scent of freshly ironed laundry.

At the heart of 724 is what the perfumer calls a bouquet of flowers, light and white-delicate jasmine absolute from Egypt, harvested in the earliest hours of day, sweet pea and orange blossoms, hints of freesia and lily of the valley.

More white in the base notes, with an accord of sandalwood from India that is woody and warm, and white musk, the scent of clean linen, that envelops and comforts. We are absolutely smitten.

Available at Rustan’s.-

Into the Woods

Out of the big city and into the wilderness with Tom Ford’s new Enigmatic Woods collection, each one celebrating the mystique of wooded forests.

Of Santal Blush, a mix of sandalwood and spices, warm with ylang ylang and cinnamon, Ford says, “I am fascinated by the sensuality of the scent.”

Bois Marocain is centered on the scent of earthy Thuya wood, known for its captivating, molten fragrance, enhanced with pink peppercorn and cedarwood.

“I wanted a stimulating wood-centered scent, and became interested in Thuya wood, a coniferous tree that is considered quite special and rare,” Ford says.

Ebene Fume cleanses with Palo Santo wood that brings with it the fragance of earth and pine, and fiery ebony with leathery notes, tempered by citrus absolute and black pepper.

Ford says the scent “has an almost spiritual sensuality that uplifts your mood. which might be the most seductive indulgence of all.” Pure luxury.

