BIGBANG: This is How it spread the Korean Wave globally

- Advertisement -

BIGBANG, also known as Big Bang, a boy group, is known to have helped spread the Korean Wave internationally. They are one of the most influential acts in K-pop.

BIGBANG is popular for its trendsetting musical experimentation, self-production and stage presence.

It is made up of four members, G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang and Daesung. Their fifth member, Seungri left the group on March 11, 2019. Big Bang was formed under YG Entertainment on August 19, 2006.

The group made its debut during the YG Family’s 10 Anniversary concert at Seoul’s Olympics Gymnastics Arena. They are known as the “Kings of Kpop”.

Bigbang Vol.1 (2006) their debut album received lukewarm reaction but their following singles were hits such as, Lies which topped Korean music charts for a record-breaking six consecutive weeks and won Song of the Year at the 2007 Mnet Km Music Festival.

During the 2008 Seoul Music Awards, Last Farewell, Haru Haru and Sunset Glow were hits as well. BIGBANG won Artist of the Year at the 2008 Mnet Korean Music Festival and the 2008 Seoul Music Awards.

The group released four Japanese studio albums, Big Bang (2009), Big Bang 2 (2011), Alive (2012), and Made Series (2016)—all of which were certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).

The quintet returned with their fourth EP, Tonight (2011) after a two-year hiatus in South Korea. It won them the inaugural Best Worldwide Act Award at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Alive (2012) their fifth EP, is the first Korean album to chart on the US Billboard 200. Made (2016), their third studio album was preceded by several chart-topping singles and won the group Artist of the Year awards at the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards for the third time and at the 2015 Melon Music Awards.

- Advertisement 2-

BIGBANG’s supporting tour, the Made World Tour had 1.5 million people in attendance and set a new record for the most-attended concert tour headlined by a Korean act in history at the time.

11 of the group’s singles have topped South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and have collectively remained atop the Melon charts for a record 51 weeks.

They have sold over 150 million digital and physical records globally, ranking them among one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

From 2009 to 2016 (placing 2nd in 2009, 2012 and 2014), Forbes Korea ranked them as one of the most powerful celebrities in South Korea. They were the first Korean artists to be included on the Forbes Celebrity 100 (2016) and 30 Under 30 list of most influential musicians in the world (2017).

Read More News:

- Advertisement 3-

Rats move to beat of Lady Gaga, study says

Related Posts

No related posts.