Home International BioNTech says can make -beating in six weeks

BioNTech says can make mutation-beating vaccine in six weeks

Scientifically, is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new variant

halal-certificates-for-vaccines-including-those-for-covid-19-in-the-works,-says-govt-agency

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

The co-founder of BioNTech said Tuesday was “highly likely” that its against the coronavirus works against the mutated strain detected in Britain, but could also adapt the vaccine if necessary in six weeks.

“Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new variant,” said Ugur Sahin.

But if needed, “in principle the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new — we could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks.”

Sahin said the variant detected in Britain has nine mutations, rather than just one as is usually common.

- Advertisement -

Nevertheless, he voiced confidence that the vaccine developed with Pfizer would be efficient because it “contains more than 1,000 amino acids, and only nine of them have changed, so that means 99 percent of the protein is still the same”.

He said tests are being run on the variant, with results expected in two weeks.

“We have scientific confidence that the vaccine might protect but we will only know it if the experiment is done… we will publish the data as soon as possible,” he added.

© Agence France-Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Celebrity

The Crown revives bitter Lady Diana-Camilla rivalry on TikTok, Instagram

It is unprecedented how a TV show is reviving the memory of late Lady Diana Spenser after her tragic...
Read more
Featured News

Singapore gets Asia’s first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses

Singapore received Asia's first delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, capping what the city-state's premier said had...
Read more
Featured News

Lab-grown meat to make historic debut at Singapore restaurant

Lab-grown chicken meat will make its debut at a Singapore restaurant in a culinary first this weekend after the...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram