Black model Amber Rose’s support for Trump dangerous for Democrats

Black model and television personality Amber Rose shocked the nation at the Republican National Convention when she came out in support of Donald Trump. CNN commentator Van Jones said that this move of hers was dangerous for the Democratic Party.

The fact is that she is a person of colour with mainstream fame and many would have expected her to support the Democratic Party instead.

Rose’s speech at the GOP convention illustrated her own political conversion from where she once thought Trump was a racist to now supporting his movement.

Rose said that her father, who supported Trump, had challenged her to research his statements and policies outside the media lens and when she did she became a Trump fan.

“I realise Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, White, gay or straight, it’s all love. And that’s when it hit me, these are my people. This is where I belong,” she said in her speech.

Van Jones said that as a woman of colour she was describing the experience a lot of people have. “That if you’re around too many liberals you might get criticized too much, or you might not be able to speak your mind. And she spoke to it really well.”

Van Jones added that because she was famous and had a big following, it was a ‘bunker buster’ for the Democrats.

Rose actually spoke about her support for Trump sometime in May where she posted photos of herself in a bikini and MAGA hat on social media. She also shared photos of her meeting with Donald and Melania Trump.

She had then told TMZ, “Is Donald Trump not for women’s rights issues? – He’s trying to Make America Great Again – that’s for women too. We just did our research and we’re not brainwashed anymore by the left.”

Amber Rose came into the limelight when she starred in a 2008 music video which featured Kanye West. She later dated him and started modelling for Louis Vuitton. After that, she signed a modelling contract with Ford Models and earned fame as a video personality in the hip-hop genre.

She later married rapper Wiz Khalifa and divorced him in 2014.

She hosted her own talk show titled The Amber Rose Show for VH1 and also hosted the radio programme, Loveline. In 2020, she started selling pictures on OnlyFans.

Rose had once said of Trump in August 2016, “He’s just such an idiot, he’s so weird. I really hope he’s not president.”