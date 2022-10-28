Stars, filmmakers hit the carpet for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

- Advertisement -

Stars, filmmakers and special guests came together tonight on the purple carpet in Hollywood for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Film stars attending tonight included Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Alex Livinalli and Mabel Cadena, among others.

Joining the stars were filmmakers Ryan Coogler (directed by/screenplay by), Joe Robert Cole (screenplay by), Kevin Feige and Nate Moore (producers), Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso (executive producers), and Ludwig Goransson (music by/score produced by/songs produced by).

Also in attendance was global icon Rihanna, who returns to the airwaves this Friday with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” original soundtrack.

In Marvel Studios‘ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejiaas Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in Philippine theaters Nov. 9.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

Read More News:

- Advertisement 2-

Kelis’ braids gets fondled by two women in Singapore

Related Posts