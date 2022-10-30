BLACKPINK KL concert tickets available in November 2022

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK’s concert is slated in Malaysia and Singapore on March 2023. The popular K-pop quartet will be having their Asia tour for their BLACKPINK World Tour (Born Pink) Asia. It will be their second world tour since their BLACKPINK World Tour (In Your Area) in 2018 to 2020.

Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé will be performing songs from their latest album Born Pink. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album sales with their song “Shut Down” surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify.

Furthermore, it has been in the Hot 100 and Global 200 Billboard charts for three consecutive weeks. BLACKPINK will begin their Asia tour in January first in Bangkok then moving on to other stops such as Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Promoted by Live Nation, here are the full details for their upcoming concert:

Date: 4th March 2023, (Saturday)

Time: 8pm

Venue: National Stadium Bukit Jalil

WEVERSE Fan Club Presale: 15th November (Tuesday) 10am – 11:59pm

Live Nation Presale: 16th November (Wednesday) 10am – 11:59pm

Public On Sale: 17th November (Thursday) 10am onwards

Singapore will be the last stop for BLACKPINK. For those interested, here are their details:

Date: 13th May 2023, (Saturday)

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: National Stadium

BLINK Membership Early Bird Presale: 21st November (Monday) 10am – 11:59pm

BLINK Membership Presale: 21st November (Monday) 12pm – 11:59pm

Public On Sale: 24th November (Thursday) 10am onwards

For more information on the concert, check out Live Nation’s website here. Tickets will be available here or at the GoLive Ticketing App.

Fans can purchase tickets to the BlackPink World Tour (Born Pink) Kuala Lumpur concert at www.golive-asia.com or the GoLive Ticketing App.

Born Pink is BLACKPINK’s second full studio album and it was released on September 16. It debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album sales.

The album made BLACKPINK the very first K-Pop female group in history to make a double million seller.

Its latest single Shut Down surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify and has also been in the Hot 100 and Global 200 Billboard charts for three consecutive weeks since its release.

Presented by YG Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the group’s upcoming Asian leg of its world tour is set to be the largest Asian tour in the history of female K-Pop groups.

It kicks off on January 7 and 8 in Bangkok, before continuing in Hong Kong from January 13-15. The Born Pink tour then heads to Riyadh (January 20) and Abu Dhabi (January 28) before making a stop in Malaysia on March 4.

The girls will then be performing in Jakarta (March 11 and 12), Kaohsiung (March 18) and Bulacan (March 25 & 26) before wrapping it up in Singapore on May 13.

