BLACKPINK to star in their first reality show

- Advertisement -

Popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK will be starring in a new reality show where it features their preparation for their latest album Born Pink. On December 1, the quartet teased the new project through a visual. B.P.M is an acronym for Born Pink Memories.

The visual showed viewers a file cabinet that was filled with film rolls and photos of BLACKPINK promoting their second studio album. The visual concluded with the project, the nature of which was unclear in the teaser, would be “coming soon”.

BLACKPINK’s label, YG Entertainment announced in a statement to the South Korean press on December 2 that B.P.M is the title of BLACKPINK’s latest reality show. It will show behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations and promotional activities leading up to the release of Born Pink.

According to YG Entertainment as reported via Soompi, “BLACKPINK will show off a natural, entirely different side of their charms from when they’re performing on stage”.

“In addition to behind-the-scenes footage of their activities, they’ll be communicating with their fans from up close through a wide variety of episodes”.

At the time of writing, more details about B.P.M. including a premiere date and the platform where it will be released have not been announced yet.

This upcoming project is BLACKPINK’s first reality show since 24/365 with BLACKPINK in 2020. The aforementioned series is available for streaming on YouTube and it featured behind-the-scenes content of their preparations for ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Ice Cream’, as well as moments from the members’ daily lives.

Besides the news of the reality show, BLACKPINK reportedly made it to the top K-pop artists on Spotify and Shazam this year. Based on data from Apple, BLACKPINK Lisa topped the list of 25 K-pop songs that were Shazamed the most this year with her solo track ‘Money’, while BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ was fifth on the list.

As part of the Wrapped 2022 launch, Spotify shared a list of the top 50 K-pop songs with the most streams this year.

Data from Spotify showed that ‘Pink Venom’ was the third most-streamed K-pop song on Spotify, while ‘Money’ was the fourth.

The popular girl group is currently on their BORN PINK world tour, which started in October and is expected to go on until June 2023. They have completed with their North American shows and are now doing shows in Europe.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The members consist of Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé.

Here is the teaser for the reality show:

Read More News:

Brazil: Yellow the new black as World Cup fashion sweeps country

Related Posts