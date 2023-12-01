Celebrity Entertainment USA

Blackstock ordered to pay Kelly Clarkson $2.6 million for fraud

ByLydia Koh

December 1, 2023
Blackstock
Brandon Blackstock, previously Kelly Clarkson’s manager during their marriage, has been directed by a California labor commissioner to reimburse his ex-wife millions in overcharged commissions.
The commissioner’s ruling highlighted that Blackstock had exceeded acceptable boundaries by securing engagements and deals for Clarkson on platforms like “The Voice,” Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and as a host for the Billboard Music Awards. The decision noted that only agents, not managers, could legally procure such roles, with limited exceptions.

Blackstock and mandated repayments

Blackstock faces a mandated repayment of $2,641,374, which he intends to challenge. While he earned $1.98 million from Clarkson’s role on “The Voice,” his earnings from her hosting the BMAs amounted to a mere $93.30.

Blackstock ordered to pay Kelly Clarkson $2.6 million for fraud
Photo: Instagram/Kelly Clarkson

Commissioner’s Rule

Despite Clarkson’s desire for Blackstock to relinquish a percentage of his earnings after her successful show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the commissioner ruled in his favor regarding those earnings.

The divorce proceedings between Clarkson, 41, and Blackstock, 46, commenced in June 2020, concluding in March 2022 after contentious disputes over custody of their 9-year-old daughter, 7-year-old son, and their shared Montana ranch. Clarkson secured primary custody of their children and retained ownership of the ranch. Following the divorce, Clarkson and her children relocated to New York City, a move she credited with aiding her emotional recovery post-separation.

Focus on family, career

Reflecting on the aftermath of her divorce, Clarkson admitted that COVID-19 had prompted introspection about failed relationships. She conveyed her commitment to focusing on her family and career, expressing contentment with being single and setting dating aside for the time being. Juggling multiple responsibilities including parenting, work, and managing various pets, Clarkson emphasized the challenges of starting anew after envisioning a lifelong partnership that did not materialize.

Read More News

Commenters claim multi parental families is the only way to afford a house in this economy 

Cover Photo: IG

Related Post

Entertainment

Is Gen Z’s loneliness crisis reshaping Hollywood’s entertainment landscape?

September 11, 2024
Celebrity Entertainment

Has Renée Zellweger’s facial transformation been fueled by time, weight loss, or cosmetic enhancements?

September 10, 2024
Entertainment Celebrity

Katy Perry talks about her love language and makes sex confession on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast

September 5, 2024

You missed

Asia

Divisions in Taliban raise concerns about Afghanistan’s stability

September 18, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

Bangladesh-India relations strained after the fall of Sheikh Hasina

September 18, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

China to raise retirement age for first time since 1978: Bid to counter shrinking workforce and ‘ease pressure on pension funds’

September 15, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

Xi says China should ‘strive’ to meet its 5 per cent growth target, sparking fears it won’t

September 15, 2024 Abhijit