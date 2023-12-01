Blackstock ordered to pay Kelly Clarkson $2.6 million for fraud

Blackstock faces a mandated repayment of $2,641,374, which he intends to challenge. While he earned $1.98 million from Clarkson’s role on “The Voice,” his earnings from her hosting the BMAs amounted to a mere $93.30.

Commissioner’s Rule

Despite Clarkson’s desire for Blackstock to relinquish a percentage of his earnings after her successful show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the commissioner ruled in his favor regarding those earnings.

The divorce proceedings between Clarkson, 41, and Blackstock, 46, commenced in June 2020, concluding in March 2022 after contentious disputes over custody of their 9-year-old daughter, 7-year-old son, and their shared Montana ranch. Clarkson secured primary custody of their children and retained ownership of the ranch. Following the divorce, Clarkson and her children relocated to New York City, a move she credited with aiding her emotional recovery post-separation.

Focus on family, career

Reflecting on the aftermath of her divorce, Clarkson admitted that COVID-19 had prompted introspection about failed relationships. She conveyed her commitment to focusing on her family and career, expressing contentment with being single and setting dating aside for the time being. Juggling multiple responsibilities including parenting, work, and managing various pets, Clarkson emphasized the challenges of starting anew after envisioning a lifelong partnership that did not materialize.

