Blake Lively pregnant with baby number 4

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are growing their family once more. The 35-year-old actress best known for her role in Gossip Girl has three children with Reynolds, James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2 and is now pregnant with baby number 4.

Fans got to know about her pregnancy when she appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Women’s Power Summit on Sept 15 in a sequined long-sleeved mini Valentino dress with her baby bump.

During the event she said on stage without alluding to her pregnancy, “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or business or humans, I just like creating.”

Lively recently urged the media to ‘stop the scary exploitation of celebrity children’ after she was ambushed on the street by flashing bulbs with her kids.

In May, Lively had said to Forbes, “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident-not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

Meanwhile hubby Reynolds, 45 is all about spending time with his children saying that it was what made him take a sabbatical from acting.

According to a People magazine report, in December he told LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel, “The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids.”

“I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too.”

“Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad.

“I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up. I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I’m really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort. It’s a juggling act.”

Reynolds and Lively got married in 2012 and they first met on the sets of Green Lantern in 2010.

