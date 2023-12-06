Move to blur faces in Capitol riot footage sparks outcry

House Speaker Mike Johnson came under fire from House Democrats for his decision to blur faces of individuals involved in the Capitol breach on January 6.

Prevent retaliation or politicizing?

The GOP defends the decision, claiming it is a precautionary measure to prevent “retaliation against private citizens.”

Representative Robert Garcia of California expressed his strong disapproval, stating, “Horrible move by the speaker. I think he’s trying to politicize this. And I think him and the caucus every day get more extreme.”

The announcement of this decision was made at a Tuesday morning press conference, with Johnson’s office later explaining that the move to blur faces is essential to “prevent all forms of retaliation against private citizens from any non-governmental actor.”

Move to blur faces

This move by Johnson has intensified the already heated debate surrounding the release of footage from the Capitol insurrection. Many House conservatives have been pushing for the tapes to be made public to counter what they perceive as a misconception about the nature of the Capitol breach.

The controversy deepens as Republicans argue for the concealment of identities in the videos. The extent of this blurring—whether all faces or just some—remains unclear, prompting inquiries to the Committee on House Administration, responsible for releasing the footage.

Democrats deeply troubled

Representative Annie Kuster of New Hampshire expressed deep concern over Johnson’s choice, asserting that Republicans were attempting to sanitize the insurrection as peaceful. In an interview, she remarked, “I was one of the people who came very close to losing my life that day. I’m deeply troubled that they would alter the footage…”

The controversy surrounding the blurring of faces in the Capitol riot footage continues to unfold, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressing strong opinions about its implications for transparency and historical accuracy.

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube