Boeing to cut 2,000 finance and human resource jobs in 2023

Boeing is planning to retrench some 2,000 employees from its finance and human resource departments this year.

The company issued a statement saying, “We expect 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs. While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.”

The company has relocated to Arlington, Virginia and expects to grow it workforce in the engineering and manufacturing divisions.

“We grew Boeing’s workforce by 15,000 last year and plan to hire another 10,000 employees this year with a focus on engineering and manufacturing,” said the statement.

According to US news portal, the total workforce of Boeing was at 156,000 employees as of Dec 31, 2022.

Future Boeing Plans

The Seattle Times said that the company plans to outsource about a third of the eliminated positions to Tata Consulting Services in Bengaluru, India.

Senior director of communications, Mike Friedman said, “Over time, some of our corporate functions have grown quite large. And with that growth tends to come bureaucracy or disparate systems that are inefficient. So we’re streamlining.”

The Times reported that 1,500 of the company’s 5,800 finance positions will be cut with more than 400 job cuts in Human Resources.

Meanwhile in other airline news Qatar Airways has started an investigation after reports of a near catastrophic incident in which a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had gone into a steep dive shortly after takeoff. The pilots alleviated the situation with just seconds to spare according to reports in the Aviation Herald.

The aircraft had reached a descent of 3,000 feet per minute according to data supplied by Flight Radar 24 and the aircraft went within 800 feet above the Persian Gulf before it was secured safely.

The pilot in question was said to have lost situational awareness causing the aircraft to nosedive.

Qatar Airways issued a statement stating “Qatar Airways is aware of an event relating to flight QR161 operating Doha to Copenhagen on 10 January 2023.” The airline also said that an internal investigation is being carried out following stringent standards of airline safety.

