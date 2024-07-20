Bold renovation of Italian home sparks controversy

In the heart of Rome’s vibrant Pigneto neighborhood, a young couple embarked on a bold renovation that transformed a neglected apartment. It also ignited a social media firestorm.

Flavio Fabiani and his girlfriend, Victoria Craparotta, spent 17,000 euros (about $18,400) to breathe new life into a 1950s-era apartment, only to find themselves at the center of a heated debate over modern versus vintage aesthetics.

When Fabiani, a 27-year-old architect, first set foot in the abandoned apartment, he knew he had a monumental task ahead. The space, inherited from his late aunt, had been untouched for 12 years. Leaves and dust blanketed every surface, remnants of a bygone era cluttered the rooms, and a sea of cockroaches had taken over the bathroom.

Yet, Fabiani saw potential amid the decay.

The 785-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment was more than a project; it was Fabiani’s first solo endeavor as an architect and a future home for him and Craparotta. The couple, who met in 2019 during a study abroad program in Malaga, Spain, dove into the renovation with enthusiasm, determined to create a modern, comfortable living space.

Bold renovation

From May to August, Fabiani collaborated with contractors to overhaul the apartment. Major changes included knocking down walls to create an open-plan layout, installing a new heating system, and fitting double-paned windows for better energy efficiency. The couple also refreshed the interior with new paint and updated furnishings, opting for shades of plum purple and sage green to replace the dated beige walls.

Despite the challenges of working in a third-floor unit without a functioning elevator, the project was a success. Nearly a year later, Craparotta, a 26-year-old e-commerce lead originally from Canada, shared a playful TikTok video showcasing the dramatic transformation. The video quickly went viral, amassing over 7.4 million views.

However, the reaction was far from unanimous praise.

Criticisms and Death Threats

Critics on TikTok accused the couple of “destroying” the home’s vintage charm, with some commenters even sending what Fabiani and Craparotta described as “death threats.” The backlash was intense, with many arguing that the couple had stripped the apartment of its character, turning it into a soulless Airbnb.

“We were shocked by the reaction,” Fabiani admitted. The couple defended their choices, emphasizing that they had carefully considered each decision and aimed to balance modern functionality with respect for the apartment’s history.

“We wanted to create a space that felt like home for us,” Craparotta said, expressing surprise at the drama that unfolded online. Despite the criticism, the couple remains proud of their work and the new life they’ve given to the once-abandoned apartment.

The controversy surrounding their renovation underscores the passionate divide between preserving historical aesthetics and embracing contemporary design.

For Fabiani and Craparotta, the project was more than just a makeover; it was a labor of love and a testament to their vision of blending the old with the new.

