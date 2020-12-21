Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi looks like a dream in pink and white tulle dress at awards night

- Advertisement -

India, Dec. 20 — Tulle is having its moment in the world of fashion. Designers are coming up with some of the most stunning outfits that celebrities are endorsing on the red carpet while making our jaws hit the floor. The latest Bollywood diva to do that is Nora Fatehi. The Bharat actor recently attended an awards show where she wore a beautiful over-the-top gown.

Nora donned an evening dress from the design house Marchesa. The tube dress had layers and layers of tulle making the actor look like a delicate flower. The dress, that had different tones of pink, also featured an asymmetric hemline which opened into a small train. It added an extra oomph to her look.

The entire dress came together with the high-waisted belt made from the same material cinching in Nora’s waist and highlighting her curves. The 28-year-old went the subtle route with her accessories and was seen donning chunky rings and a pair of matching pink drop earrings. She also opted for a pair of silver heels which went perfectly with the tulle dress.

Maintaining the minimal tone throughout, and letting the dress be the star of the night, Nora went for a no-makeup look which featured smudgy on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes teamed with slightly blushed cheeks and a nude lipstick. She left her side-parted slightly wavy hair down imparting a very romantic vibe. She shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, “Im a certified dreamer (sic).”

- Advertisement -

The actor who has been killing it in the fashion space was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s music video Naach Meri Rani. Prior to that, Nora was seen in the 2020 release Street Dancer 3D that also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd