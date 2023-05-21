Bolon Eyewear’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection: A Bold and Futuristic Take on Eyewear

Bolon Eyewear has once again pushed the boundaries of eyewear with its latest collection, the Spring/Summer 2023 collection or SS23 collection. The ‘Chasing Radiance’ collection is about challenging consumers to be bold with quiet confidence and shine as the centre of attention. Inspired by the architecture and characters of the different New York neighbourhoods, the collection is defined by sharp lines and angular shapes, taking inspiration from modern architectural elements.

Eyewear Inspiration

Various optical frames and sunglasses with a futuristic vibe can be found in the SS23 collection. The designs draw inspiration from New York’s diversified landscape and provide a visual roadmap of daring and futuristic options to inspire their customers’ sartorial requirements. Each new sunglasses is named after a different neighbourhood in New York, giving each design a unique touch.

The Tribeca cat-eye frame, designed in an angular and crisp body of translucent or patterned acetate, is one of the collection’s outstanding items. Like its namesake, this frame is lots of personality, making it a great option to counterbalance rounder features. On the other hand, Soho, with its ultra-thin cat-eye design and four distinct tinted lens colour selections, exudes elegance. Every wardrobe should include Bowery, a timeless square and circular shape frame with 3D metallic embellishments.

Bolon Eyewear’s SS23 collection pushes the boundaries of comfort, quality, and style in the eyewear business. Each piece is created with premium materials like titanium and TR90 acetate, and Bolon Eyewear made sure each piece is visually appealing. Since the TR90 acetate is a flexible, lightweight, and incredibly durable thermoplastic, the frame may be customised to fit each person’s face for best comfort. Some of the titanium-made eyewear in Bolon’s collections weights as little as 9 grammes, making them quite pleasant to wear for extended periods of time.

Bolon Eyewear

Global eyewear company Bolon Eyewear is sold in 70 nations, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America. The company is renowned for its chic, high-end eyewear that caters to the generation raised on social media. Bolon Eyewear encourages fashion enthusiasts to embrace their uniqueness in addition to asking them to explore the newest stories in the SS23 collection. Bolon Eyewear collaborates with a variety of people that support the brand’s diversity value because they feel that eyewear is a form of self-expression. These people include Anne Hathaway, Hailey Bieber, Davika Hoorne, Gal Gadot, Vittoria Ceretti, and Urassaya Sperbund. Bolon offers the top content with a series of dedicated videos recorded throughout the world.

- Advertisement -

Bolon Eyewear’s SS23 collection is a must-have for anyone looking to stand out in a crowd. Bolon Eyewear’s SS23 collection is available in-stores and online at www.boloneyewear.com, and with its unique and personalised designs, it’s not surprising that it’s become a global brand for the social media generation.

Website: www.boloneyewear.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BolonEyewear/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boloneyewear/

- Advertisement -

Official Hashtags: #BolonEyewear #BoldLikeYou

Read More News

ELIZABETH HOLMES: Last ditch effort for freedom rebuffed

Photo above is from Bolon Eyewear

Related Posts