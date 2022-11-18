Boob-job patients in bed with doc

- Advertisement -

Three women sought help from a well-known plastic surgeon for a boob job and ended up seduced and sexually violated.

Dr. Olivier Branford, 49, married with three children, and a leading social media influencer in the area of plastic surgery, allegedly showered women with compliments before getting them to have sex with him at his private clinic in Chelsea, West London.

Branford’s detestable acts included having sex with a patient who was still recovering from breast surgery. Another patient of his was enticed to have sex with him behind her husband’s back at his clinic.

Before baiting the women, he sends them overt messages and explicit images and shares details of his sexual fantasies. The Cambridge­-educated surgeon encourages the women to become attached to him.

However, Ian Brook, for the GMC, said: “It was all one way because the patients became attached to him and not the other way.”

Branford admits all but four of 18 charges.

Of Boob job and scandals

In 2020, Manish Raj Gupta, an Ohio plastic surgeon faced federal charges of illegally dispensing controlled substances, aggravated sexual abuse, and sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion. He used sedatives that he has procured through his practice to drug and rape multiple women, dating back to at least 2013.

From the Philippines, there was plastic surgeon Joel Mendez, a high-profile celebrity in the late 2000s, who was re-arrested in connection with several rape cases filed against him in 2015.

Mendez was captured at a mall in Cagayan de Oro City, in connection with cases of attempted rape and two counts of rape through sexual assault.

The surgeon’s victim, who was then a 17-year-old model, was allegedly raped by the doctor in his SM Megamall clinic in 2015. Another Philippine cosmetic surgeon, Hayden Kho, was found violating the doctor-patient relationship and had their sex act filmed.

In 2021, celebrity plastic surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his model girlfriend Cerissa Riley were charged with the drugging and sexual assault of at least two women. Former Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas depicted the couple as sexual marauders who used their good looks to trick women into their Newport Beach home where they drug and sexually assault them.

These are just a few of the scandals within the plastic/cosmetic surgery industry.

If for some reason, Harold Gillies, a New Zealand surgeon known to be the ‘father of plastic surgery,’ can hear of what’s happening in the current field of reconstruction surgery, he would surely be crimping and twisting in his grave.

