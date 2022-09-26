‘We know our boundaries’, actor Zamarul Hisyam says of latest role with co-star Bella Astillah

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR– Actor Zamarul Hisyam sought the approval of Bella Astillah’s husband before they started working together in their latest telemovie Aku Tanpa Cintamu.

Zamarul was responding to negative comments from social media users who felt he and Bella should not be paired as both had their respective families, Berita Harian reported.

The 51-year-old actor said he had sought the approval from Bella’s husband, singer Aliff Aziz before production for the show began.

“I have read on Instagram of people pointing out that Bella is someone’s wife while I am someone’s husband. To be frank, when we work, we know our boundaries,” he reportedly said, adding that Aliff would also be present during production to accompany Bella.

While he had sought Aliff’s approval, Zamarul said he and Bella would try to avoid touching in scenes and that he saw Bella like a sister.

“For scenes that involve touching, it is more like between brother and sister.”

Zamarul said he was comfortable working with Bella although this was their first time working together.

“We are like a family and that is fun. When we discuss the script, the passion is there to give our best.”

