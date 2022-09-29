Brad Pitt reportedly ‘spending time’ with Emily Ratajkowski

- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA — In the latest news of unlikely celebrity pairings, sources claim that actor Brad Pitt is ‘secretly dating’ model Emily Ratajkowski.

Based on reports, however, it is unclear what that actually means.

While the pair “are spending a lot of time together”, those around them “aren’t sure if it’s serious”, People reported yesterday.

Page Six’s anonymous source meanwhile, claimed that Pitt is not dating anyone specifically, and has “been seen with other people” in the past few months.

“Stay tuned,” the source mysteriously told Page Six.

Ratajkowski, 31, filed for divorce from film producer and director Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this month, after he allegedly cheated on her.

The model first shot to fame after appearing in the music video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines when she was 21-years-old.

In her memoir My Body published last year, Ratajkowski accused Thicke of groping her during the filming of the video.

She later told People that she was afraid of speaking up when the incident occurred, as she was “an unknown model” then.

Meanwhile, Pitt, 58, is still facing a messy, ongoing divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with drama over abuse allegations and child custody issues.

After being married for two years, Jolie and Pitt were declared legally single in a court ruling made in 2019.

