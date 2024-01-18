Brad Raffensperger slams Trump’s ‘recycled conspiracy theories’

In a scathing op-ed for National Review, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, aimed former President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Raffensperger dubbed Trump’s narrative a “once-fantastical lie” that has now become “repetitive, boring, and sad.”

The ‘Big Lie’

Raffensperger, who gained prominence when Trump lost Georgia to President Joe Biden, highlighted the lack of evidence supporting the alleged election theft.

He emphasized that the “big lie” has been circulating for over three years without producing any new proof beyond what was known publicly since January 2021.

The Secretary of State, who famously resisted Trump’s pressure to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn the election results in Georgia, maintained his unwavering defense of the state’s election integrity.

Despite becoming a target for Trump and his allies, Raffensperger stood firm, stating, “Not one single shred of evidence has been offered in [the claim the election was stolen] support, in my state or any other.”

In a bold move, Raffensperger encouraged fellow Republicans to consider alternative candidates in the upcoming election cycle.

He pointed out Trump’s unique ability to polarize, not only driving Democrats away but also alienating enough independents and Republicans to hinder his chances of winning Georgia.

As the political landscape evolves, Raffensperger’s outspoken critique adds fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding the legitimacy of the 2020 election, while signaling a call for Republicans to explore new leadership avenues.

Brad Raffensperger

As the Secretary of State, Raffensperger successfully oversaw the largest deployment of voting machines in the nation’s history, ensuring timely implementation within budget constraints.

During his tenure, Georgia’s election system underwent a modernization initiative, introducing its inaugural auditable paper ballot system and transferring election security authority directly to the voters.

He enacted legislation mandating photo ID for all voting methods and took the lead in holding counties accountable to voters by expanding polling locations.

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube