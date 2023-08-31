Brad Smith urges human control over AI amidst weaponization concerns

Brad Smith, president and vice-chairman of Microsoft, has raised significant concerns about the potential weaponization of artificial intelligence (AI). Smith’s insights come as a reminder that even as AI technologies continue to evolve and amaze, they also pose substantial risks, thus human control is urged.

Human oversight

“Every technology ever invented [has] the potential to become both a tool and a weapon,” Smith asserted during the interview. He emphasized the need for human oversight to keep AI in check, especially in critical domains such as government, military, and vital infrastructure automation.

Brad Smith cautions

ChatGPT’s owner, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, along with executives from Google’s AI arm DeepMind and Microsoft, warned earlier this year that AI carries existential risks akin to nuclear warfare.

Tech pioneers like Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak have also joined the chorus of caution. They’ve called for a temporary halt in developing AI systems that surpass the capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-4, the latest iteration of large language models, emphasizing the necessity for safety mechanisms.

As AI continues to expand, concerns about job displacement have also emerged. A Goldman Sachs report noted that generative AI could potentially affect up to 300 million jobs worldwide, replacing between 25% to 50% of tasks within those roles.

AI: Augmentation, not displacement

Brad Smith, on the other hand, sees AI as a tool that complements human abilities rather than supplanting them. He envisions AI as a “co-pilot” that assists in tasks, making people smarter and more efficient.

IBM’s chairman and CEO, Arvind Krishna, echoed a similar sentiment, emphasizing that AI’s impact on jobs should be viewed as augmentation rather than displacement.

As the debate on how to harness AI’s power rages on, the consensus among industry leaders is clear: human control, regulation, and a proactive approach are essential to ensuring AI remains a transformative force for good rather than a potential weapon of mass disruption.

