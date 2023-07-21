‘Brain tapping’ is the latest TikTok wellness craze

Trouble falling asleep? You might want to try brain tapping. It’s the in thing on TikTok right now and many people are using it as a sleep aid. Known as EFT tapping, it is an abbreviation for Emotional Freedom Technique which involves tapping on specific acupressure points on the body while focusing on emotional or physical distress.

Brain tapping is said to help you feel relaxed and clear your mind. It uses the Meridian points in the body to help you relax.

Sleep expert from Get Laid Beds, Dr Daisy Mae, “Brain tapping is a recently recognized technique which combines cognitive behavioural therapy with somatic stimulation using acupuncture pressure points. It utilizes some of the principles of Chinese Medicine and kinesiology.”

What is brain tapping?

Dr Mae advocates tapping seven to nine times on three areas of the face – ‘around the eyes, below the nose and below the lips’. You can also tap on the ‘collarbone and under the arm and on the top of the head, while making a statement out loud about what is distressing you and how bad this is on a scale of one to ten’.

“It’s a very useful technique as it can be undertaken at home, is safe, inexpensive and has quick results. Brain tapping may improve both psychological and physiological functions.”

TikToker Dr Kerstin says that tapping sending signals to the part of the brain that controls stress.

“The mirror neurons in your brain respond to seeing [you] tap – this can start calming you and take the emotional edge off.”

The most popular videos on brain tapping are that of Fouad Boustani who is the founder of MentallyGreat. His TikTok videos on brain tapping has more than six million views.

Rhythmic patterns

“Our brain loves connecting with rhythmic patterns, so if you create a fast pattern, then slow it down, it slows your brain activity, which facilitates sleep,” he says.

Dr Spelman adds that benefits include stress reduction, improved concentration, enhanced creativity, and better sleep.

The verdict is still out on how effective it actually is though as research is still sketchy and in the early stages.

