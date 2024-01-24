Brands For Good’s Revolutionary 5 Facets Approach in Fostering Ethical Business Practices

In the ever-evolving landscape of corporate responsibility, Brands For Good, a trailblazer in sustainable business advocacy since its inception in Singapore in 2014, is poised to redefine ethical business practices in 2024. With an ambitious plan that encompasses five diverse award categories, ground-breaking initiatives, and strategic partnerships, Brands For Good aims to transform the business ethos, focusing on community empowerment and ethical leadership.

Last year, Brands For Good left an indelible mark by recognising 163 brands and securing commitments from 448 companies, positively impacting 778 companies in total. As it strides into 2024, the organisation sets its sights higher, targeting to acknowledge 500 brands and engage 1,500 pledgers, ultimately impacting 100,000 individuals in the workforce. This visionary goal encapsulates the essence of Brands For Good’s mission: to foster a business environment where positive societal impact is paramount.

A cornerstone of Brands For Good’s strategy is its multifaceted approach, which includes regular workshops, seminars, and events that offer thought leadership on pressing impact issues. These initiatives aim to raise awareness and inspire tangible change. A notable feature of this strategy is the bi-annual closed-door dialogues with ministers, a platform that fosters substantive discussions on responsible practices. By engaging at the grassroots level, Brands For Good ensures that its impact resonates beyond the boardrooms and into the broader community.

A key initiative in achieving these ambitious goals is the Accelerated Leadership in Sustainability (ALS) program. This joint certification effort, in collaboration with the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), equips leaders with the necessary knowledge and skills to drive sustainability. The program’s design reflects a comprehensive strategy to exceed set targets, envisioning a ripple effect that transcends business, community, and conscious leadership realms.

In 2024, Brands For Good unveils a dynamic framework comprising five distinctive categories: ‘Business for Good’, ‘Leadership for Good’, ‘Technology for Good’, ‘Capital for

Good’, and the newly introduced ‘Culture for Good.’ This last category pioneers recognition of workplace kindness and organisational culture, celebrating businesses that champion kindness within their workspace.

To amplify its impact, Brands For Good is forging alliances with five visionary partners. These collaborations aim to enhance community and business influence through impactful workshops, seminars, community outreach, and diagnostic clinics to assess gaps in workplace practices and operational transformation.

Key partnerships include the Singapore Kindness Movement, introducing the ‘Culture For Good Awards’ to highlight workplace kindness; AutomationSG, focusing on empowering Persons with Disabilities through job redesign; HonourSG, embodying values of Humanity, Humility, and Honour; SIM, with the joint-certification ALS Programme; and International IP Commercialisation Council (IIPCC), providing vital IP legal advice and fostering responsible entrepreneurship through the “Youth For Good” initiative.

Alan Ng, Chairman of Brands For Good, encapsulates the essence of the organisation’s mission, “As we navigate the transformative landscape of 2024, Brands For Good stands at the forefront of impactful change. Our commitment reflects our unwavering dedication to shaping a better, more sustainable future. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programs, we are actively driving change, not just envisioning it.”

Brands For Good’s proactive approach in 2023 culminated in the ‘Starry Night’ Christmas Appreciation Dinner, co-hosted with Food Empire Holdings. This charity auction gala dinner, part of Singapore Giving Week, aimed to raise funds for Extra.Ordinary People, an organisation dedicated to empowering children and youths with special needs.

As Brands For Good continues to lead the charge towards ethical business practices, it demonstrates that positive societal impact is not just a choice but a collective responsibility, paving the way for a more sustainable and equitable future.

For more information on Brands For Good, visit www.brandsforgood.asia

