Brian Austin Green gets engaged to Sharna Burgess

Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess and 90210 star Brian Austin Green are developing their union further. The couple announced their engagement on Friday during Green’s iHeart radio podcast, “Old·ish.” Burgess revealed that Green proposed to her, and they’ve been engaged for approximately two months. Green proposed during his surprise 50th birthday party in July, which he thought was the perfect moment for it.

The engagement story unfolds as Green pulled Burgess aside when the party quieted down, and they went to their bedroom. Burgess began to feel that this was a special moment. Inside the room, Green surprised her by calling three of his five children – Noah, 10, Journey, 7, and Zane, 1 – to join them. He handed a Cartier box to Burgess and asked, “Will you spend the rest of your life with us?” in front of the kids.

Beautiful and perfect moment

Burgess said that she put the ring on her finger and hugged the kids. It was a beautiful, most perfect moment because it was about them. She said that it was their unit and tribe and that she loved that that’s how Green wanted to do it.

The couple also shared the news on Instagram, with Burgess displaying her engagement ring in a sweet video featuring Green and some of his children. Their relationship began in December 2020 when they were seen vacationing together at LAX. A year later, they were paired on “Dancing With the Stars.” In 2022, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Zane Walker Green.

Burgess gushed over Green’s parenting skills

In a “Good Morning America” interview in May, Burgess praised Green’s parenting skills and their relationship as co-parents. Green was previously married to Megan Fox, with whom he shares sons Noah, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, during their 11-year marriage. He also has a son, Kassius, 21, with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

