Bride asks for divorce after groom pulls bizarre stunt at wedding

One bride’s big day was completely ruined when he new husband pulled a strange and nasty stunt during the cake cutting ceremony. The bride said she felt violated and was horrified by her partner’s cruel and inconsiderate action.

She had clearly told her husband that she did no want wedding cake in her face when the time came to cut it but instead of listening to her, the husband did something horrible, he grabbed the head of the bride and pushed her face right into the cake. What a bizarre stunt!

She wrote to agony aunt column ‘Dear Prudence’ saying; “I got married just before Christmas and am hoping to be divorced or annulled by the end of January. I never cared about getting married, but I wasn’t opposed to it. So when my boyfriend proposed in 2020, we decided to go for it.”

She also said that she always took responsibility for organizing things and was reasonable about compromise.

“My only hard-and-fast rule was that he would not rub cake in face at the reception. Being a reasonable man who knows me well, he didn’t. Instead, he grabbed my by the back of the head and shoved my head down into it. It was planned since the cake was destroyed, and he had a bunch of cupcakes as a backup.”

Bride is upset

She said that he her friends and family think he decision to leave him is too rash but she said that she was done. She does not agree with the fact that others think she is overreacting. She said that she had told him the next day that the marriage was over and she was standing by that although her family keeps telling her that he loves her.

Agony aunt Prudence however says that she should push on with the divorce because her husband’s behavior was a huge red flag.

“Everyone’s sure you’re making a mistake, but they’re not the one who have to wake up every day with a man whose behaviour massively turns them off. You are. So you only have to listen to yourself. I think what he did was a red flag about not respecting you and your wishes. Make a mental note about which of your loved ones don’t seem to value your happiness, and continue with your divorce.”

