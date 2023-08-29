Three British men accused of abusing tourist in Mallorca

Three UK tourists have been accused of drugging and gang raping an 18-year-old woman at a hotel room in Mallorca, Spain.

The three suspects were escorted out to the court by the police. They were arrested at the Palma Son Sant Joan Airport as they were trying to escape and board a flight to Manchester, England.

“The Civil Guard has arrested three young men as the suspected authors of a crime of sexual aggression on a woman at a hotel in Calvin,” said the police.

The two men were said to have raped her while the third did nothing to prevent the assault. The police said that they received an alert from the hotel about a case of sexual aggression in the morning.

The police said that a patrol car had been sent to the hotel in the early hours of the morning where a woman alleged that she had been raped by men she had met the night before. The spokesperson for the police also said that she believed that she had been drugged because she felt completely unwell at the time and she only knew the aggressors by their nicknames and not their real names.

Mallorca incidents

It appears that there has been a spate of such incidents in Mallorca of late. Earlier this month another incident had been reported where five French tourists and one Swiss national were arrested on suspicion of gang-raping another British woman at the same hotel. Employees at the hotel had found the woman crying.

The woman said that she had met the men on Aug 14 and had gone to the hotel room of one of them only to be sexually assaulted by all six.

Video clips of the incident was found on the suspect’s phone. The rapists were arrested and held in a local jail as investigations went on.

Similarly in July, six German boys were arrested for gang raping an 18-year old German girl in Playa de Palma in Mallorca. The teenager managed to escape and alerted a hotel receptionist that she was being held captive.

Gang rape carries a sentence of 15 years imprisonment under Spanish law.

