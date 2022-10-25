British PM Rishi Sunak among UK’s richest

- Advertisement -

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, 42, is one of the richest people in the country and at least twice as rich as the King of England. A former investment banker with Goldman Sachs he is also married to Indian tech heiress, Akshata Murty who is the daughter of Narayana Murty.

Most of his personal wealth comes from being a partner at two profitable hedge funds. He had actually already become a multimillionaire in his twenties. According to Mint, his wife owns a 0.93% stake in Infosys which is worth £690m.

The Sunday Times rich list estimates his fortune at 730 million pounds. The Guardian newspaper says he is also the first frontline politician to make the annual ranking list.

Sunak currently owns four properties spread across the globe with a value of more £15 million. The couple owns four homes, two in London, one in Yorkshire and one in Los Angeles. Their home in Lost Angeles is a penthouse that overlooks the beach.

Being rich also has its drawbacks as Sunak is facing flak over his brand new swimming pool and the reportedly £14,000 a year cost of heating it.

In addition to that earlier this year, a newspaper report also claimed that his wife who is still an Indian national had non-domicile status in the UK which made her non liable to pay taxes. In fact, her domicile status helped her to save around £20 million in taxes on dividends from her shares in Infosys.

Adding insult to injury, Yahoo! News also reported that Sunak holds a U.S green card which means he has conveniently declared himself as a permanent resident of the United States thereby also exempting him from paying certain taxes.

The new PM has a penchant for Prada. In July he made headlines when he stepped out wearing a two-piece suit by Henry Herbert costing £3,500 pounds with Prada shoes that cost £490.

Sunak’s parents migrated to Britain in the 1960s. He studied at Oxford and Standford. He was first elected at as a Conservative lawmaker in 2015 and was appointed Boris Johnson’s finance minister five years later.

