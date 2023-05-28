Britney Spears reunites with mother after years-long feud

Pop singer Britney Spears recently met up with her estranged mother after years of not seeing each other. The 41-year-old singer has not seen her mother Lynne Spears, 68 for years due to the struggle for power over Britney’s conservatorship.

TMZ reported that on Wednesday Lynne flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles’ LAX to see her eldest daughter. An Uber picked Lynne up and brought her to Britney’s manager’s home before being driven to Britney’s home.

Reunion for mother-daughter

Britney was not sure when would Lynne arrive but she was aware that her mother was in the area to visit her. Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, 29 was present and the mother and daughter spent two and a half hours together.

Spears and Lynne have been texting as of late to create an opportunity for the reunion. When Britney’s mother left, the singer and her husband left their home and drove around before coming back home.

Hope for their relationship

Insiders said Lynne is committed to making it right with her daughter.

Spears and her mother’s relationship became tense since Britney’s 13-year conservatorship which was put into place in 2008. It was managed in part by Britney’s father, Lynne’s ex-husband, Jamie Spears. It went on until November 2021. Jamie and Lynne divorced in 2002.

Conservatorship caused pain

Spears accused her mother of coming up with the idea for the legal arrangement in the first place.

“Psssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” Britney wrote on Instagram in November 2021 in a since-deleted post. “I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life.”

The photo above is from Instagram

