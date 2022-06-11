Britney Spears and Sam Asghari get married

- Advertisement -

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9 in a small ceremony at her home.

Many of Spear’s family members were not invited to the wedding including her parents.

Her sister Jamie Lynn Spears was also absent.

The only close family member in attendance was her brother Bryan Spears.

Her sons Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline did not attend the ceremony.

Spears wore a Versace dress for the occasion as she walked down the aisle accompanied by Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Also present at the wedding were Drew Barrymore, Madonna and Paris Hilton. After the ceremony the couple were whisked away in a white horse-drawn carriage.

It wasn’t all rosy though as Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander tried to gate crash the wedding documenting his attempt on Instagram. He was escorted out by security personnel and the police.

Spears married Alexander in 2004 for only 55 hours before the marriage was annulled. Spears had met him on a shoot for her music video Slumber Party. The duo got engaged in September after nearly five years of dating.

The wedding comes just seven months after Spears was let out for a conservatorship where she had been for nearly 14 years. During this time she was denied control of her finances as well as reproductive decisions.

This happy news is a welcome change as Spears and Asghari had announced that Spears had suffered a miscarriage in May. The couple had gotten engaged in September. “Our love for each other is our strength,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all the support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment,”

Spears had said earlier.

Asghari is of Iranian descent and is a fitness instructor and aspiring actor.